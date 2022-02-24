About 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers are headed to Washington to help provide security operations during what are expected to be protests against COVID-19 restrictions by some truckers.

The Vermonters are part of a deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for the convoys of truckers that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning next week.

The duties that could be carried out by the Vermonters could include observance, monitoring and restricting of any truck traffic at designated posts. The Vermont Guard says officials worked with Gov. Phil Scott to ensure Vermont could help with the mission without affecting the guard’s COVID-19 response.

“Our Vermont National Guard Service members continue to step up and serve when called upon,” Scott said. “Their sense of service is admirable, and I know they will represent Vermont well, just as they did last year when they helped ensure the peaceful transfer of power during the Presidential Inauguration.”