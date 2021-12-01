Vermont Guard soldiers start returning home from overseas deployment

More than 300 Vermont National Guard soldiers are beginning to return home, many after nearly a year deployed overseas.

The first of the soldiers are due to return on Wednesday. All are scheduled to be home by Dec. 10.

The 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment deployed in January 2021 to support US Europe Command, and the 3rd Battalion of the 172nd Infantry (Mountain) departed in February for the U.S. Central Command. The soldiers of the the 172nd operated as the primary law enforcement element on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania.

The soldiers from the 3rd Battalion participated in a variety of missions, including assisting with security at the Kabul during the August evacuations from Afghanistan.