More than 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers will return home Wednesday from a year-long deployment in Kosovo.

The guard says soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry Regiment and the Headquarters with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are among the last units to return from Vermont National Guard deployments in the first half of 2021.

A ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Building 90 at the Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington.

The returning soldiers were stationed throughout Kosovo and, as part of its federal mission, participated in patrols with other nations, civil military engagements and assisting with fighting wildfires.

The guard says nearly 1,000 Vermont soldiers were deployed to locations across Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia last year. More are scheduled to return at a later date.