A Fair Haven man was arrested last week for failing to properly secure a firearm that was subsequently stolen by two minors.

Fair Haven police say officers opened an investigation into the gun’s theft on October 1. The firearm was recovered a few days later and two juveniles were charged with larceny.

Further investigation determined that the gun owner, Joshua G. Krum, 46, allegedly left the firearm on a shelf, which police said “allowed” the juveniles to steal the weapon. Kruml was arrested November 2 and issued a citation to appear at Rutland District court.

A negligent storage provision was a key part of H.230, which Gov. Phil Scott allowed to become law without his signature earlier this year. It requires that firearms be stored securely to prevent unauthorized access by a minor.

The bill, aimed at reducing gun violence and suicide, also created a 72-hour waiting period for firearm sales.