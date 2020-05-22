Vermont hair salons and barbershops can reopen on May 29th

Governor Phil Scott announced on Friday that salons and barbershops can reopen on May 29th under certain safety measures. To the greatest extent possible, operations should be by appointment only with specified time periods for each client. Walk-In appointments or at-home visits are not allowed.

Governor Scott says, “I believe these steps forward will be welcomed news to many and because most Vermonters are being smart and staying safe, our data continues to show we are moving in the right direction.”

There must be strict distance between customers and salons and barbershops can only operate at 25% capacity. Glen Brown from the Chop Shop in Burlington says this is going to change how they book people.

“We will be altering our schedules and the number of clients that we see at a certain time period because we do know that there is one rule where it is no more than ten people between employees and clients”, says Brown.

There must also be cashless transactions and salons and barbershops must maintain a customer log, in case there needs to be contact tracing.

Brown says, “Once we do get a better understanding of what all the guidelines are, we are going to set up what we need to do to ensure the safety and health of all of our clients and employees.”

Glenn also says these past two months have been extremely difficult for his business.

“We have been in business for over fourteen years and in the course of two months it pretty much devastated it. You just kind of keep your head up and keep going strong.”

He believes that in order for businesses to succeed, customers do need to come back in

“They are hanging on by a thread and they really need that support so financially they can continue doing what they have been doing for you for so many years”, says Brown.

The Secretary for the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Lindsay Kurrle says this new reopening does not include massage parlors or nail salons. More details on salons and barbershops must operate will be coming out next week. To view the ACCD’s specific safety guidelines and protocols for all newly opened operations businesses, as well as additional resources click here.