Vermont Health Department urges testing after holiday gatherings

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Health Department is urging anyone who gathered with people outside their households over the holidays to get tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 seven days after the get-together.

Anyone who hosted out-of-state visitors should quarantine for seven days and get a negative test or quarantine for 14 days. The Health Department made the rules for holiday gatherings. From Dec. 23-Jan. 2 one household may gather with one other trusted household.

Meanwhile, the average number of passengers who traveled through the Burlington International Airport over Christmas was down 80%.