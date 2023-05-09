The Vermont House of Representatives approved a Senate-amended online sports betting bill Tuesday.

The bill, which now awaits Governor Phil Scott’s signature, will allow access to up to six online sportsbooks in Vermont, starting as early as Jan. 1, 2024.

“It’s going to be sent to Governor Scott who has said he’s very bullish on sports betting,” said Robert Linnehan, a sports betting regulation expert for XLMedia. “He’s said numerous times in the past that he would sign a sports betting bill if it came across his desk.”

Once signed, Vermont’s Department of Liquor and Lottery will begin working with up to six online sportsbooks to get everything set up by the new year.

Wendy Knight, commissioner of the Department of Liquor and Lottery, said Vermont is losing revenue to states that have legalized sports betting.

“What happens now is Vermonters go across state lines and they bet in neighboring states legally,” she said. “And it’s not just revenue on sports bets, you know? People go across the border, they may place a bet or two on their phones, and then they’re going out to eat, they’re going to stores.”

Officials also hope legalizing sports betting will put an end to the illegal off-shore gambling by Vermonters

Officials say they are mindful of gambling addictions and say some of the revenue will be put directly back into programs to help people with gambling problems.

“There’ll be a unified, integrated problem gambling program that the Department of Mental Health oversees that will be for any kind of gambling and gaming,” said Knight.

Linnehan adds a launch date of Jan. 1, 2024 is not the best timing since the college football and NFL seasons will be mostly finished by then. But it does make betting available in time for the Super Bowl and March Madness.

If the bill is signed by Scott, Vermont will be the 38th state to legalize sports betting.