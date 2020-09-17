Vermont House overrides veto of climate bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House of Representatives has voted to override a gubernatorial veto of bill designed to combat global warming.

The vote was 103-47 to override.

On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the bill, which would have required Vermont to meet certain greenhouse gas emissions targets in the coming years and allowed the state to be sued if it didn’t.

Scott says he shares the Legislature’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions but has problems with certain aspects of the bill. Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says the climate crisis is upon us and a plan is needed now.

The bill now goes to the Senate, which also passed the original legislation with enough support for an override.