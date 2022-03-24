MONTPELIER – The Vermont House of Representatives passed two bills Thursday with an eye on the future.

The bills — one that deals with artificial intelligence, another that proposes to dismantle discrimination — could have far-reaching impacts, and if they pass, the work would just be getting started.

Bill H.410 would create an Artificial Intelligence Commission to support the ‘ethical use and development’ of A.I. technology in Vermont. A task force looking into A.I. two years ago concluded that the technology offers the opportunity for economic growth and improved quality of life. But it also presents risks. Certain jobs could become obsolete, and if left unregulated, the technology could invade Vermonters’ right to privacy.

“We’re at a tipping point,” said Rep. Brian Cina (P-Chittenden). “Artificial intelligence is all around us, it’s in our phones, it’s allowing us to communicate over Zoom… It’s all around us like water that’s rising and people aren’t aware of it. There’s many ways that government can use artificial intelligence that can help people or hurt people.”

Rep. Cina was one of a handful of Vermont lawmakers who introduced the bill.

He also introduced a separate bill, H.96, passed by the House on Thursday that would establish a Truth and Reconciliation Task Force to look into the process of dismantling institutional, structural and systemic discrimination in Vermont.

Key to that task force is a requirement that representatives of historically disadvantaged and disenfranchised groups would help lead the conversation.

“My hope is that the commission will consider the wide range of people who have been discriminated against by the State and hear truths from different groups of people,” Rep. Cina said. “Consider as a society how we can direct resources and policies to prevent future discrimination and maybe help people address some of the harm caused by past discrimination.”

Both bills still need to pass the Vermont Senate before reaching Governor Phil Scott’s desk.