MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House of Representatives has approved a bill that would create a $1,200 tax credit for the parents or caregivers of most children under age 6.

The legislation that was given final approval on Wednesday would cost the state an estimated $48 million and provide benefits to 51,000 children. The measure must still be considered by the Senate.

The legislation would also expand Social Security deductions for older Vermonters.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote when the measure was given preliminary approval, Democratic Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, of Brattleboro, said the bill would make the tax code more progressive by reducing tax liabilities for lower, middle and upper middle income taxpayers and shows that Vermont cares about children.

“As many members of the chamber have said before me, our budgets and our tax code are reflections of our values,” she said. “By passing a Vermont child tax credit, we are communicating clearly and unequivocally here that Vermont cares about kids and families, that this is a place where you can make it work.”

In a statement issued Wednesday after the vote, Democratic House Speaker Jill Krowinski said the legislation is part of plan to help Vermonters who are recovering from the pandemic and focus on rebuilding resilient communities.

The legislation “will provide needed relief for Vermonters to make payments on their mortgages or rent, to buy food and basic essential, pay for child care and so much more,” Krowinski said.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote when the measure was given preliminary approval, Kornheiser said the bill would make the tax code more progressive by reducing tax liabilities for lower, middle and upper middle income taxpayers.