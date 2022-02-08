MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Vermont House of Representatives are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal to amend the state constitution to protect reproductive rights, including abortion.

If approved, the proposal will go before state voters in November, the final step needed to amend the Vermont constitution.

Supporters of the proposal say it enshrines the right for individuals to make their own reproductive decisions. Opponents say the proposal is vaguely worded and could have unintended consequences.

Vermont lawmakers are considering the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, also known as Proposal 5, at the same time as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could bring about seismic changes to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

Nationwide, some Republican-led legislatures are poised to further restrict abortions or ban them outright, while some Democratic-led ones are angling to ensure access.

Vermont’s proposed amendment does not contain the word “abortion.” Proponents say that’s because it’s not meant to authorize only abortion, but would also guarantee other reproductive rights such as the right to get pregnant or have access to birth control.