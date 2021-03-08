Vermont judge orders firearms center to remove unpermitted buildings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont judge has ordered the owner of a firearms training center in the town of Pawlet to permanently end any training at the facility and to remove buildings that were constructed without zoning permits.
A Friday decision by Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin also imposed some $46,600 in fines and fees against Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge. Durkin’s decision says Banyai claimed to have made $1.6 million in improvements to the property since he purchased it in 2013. The 30-acre property is only permitted to have a garage with an apartment.
There was no immediate response Monday to a request for comment sent to an email address for Slate Ridge.