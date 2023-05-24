The Vermont Lake Monsters make their much-anticipated return to Centennial Field on Wednesday, and the club’s Senior Vice President CJ Knudsen expects more than 90,000 fans to visit one of professional baseball’s oldest ballparks this season.

Centennial Field hosted its first game in 1906, making it older than Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.

Following a year in which the Lake Monsters came close to clinching back-to-back championships, several local favorites are returning, including slugger Colby Brouillette from Franklin County and Wyatt Cameron from Salisbury.

Fans can also indulge in a variety of food, including the award-winning homemade pizza named the best food item in the league last year.

“We make all our pizza 100% homemade from scratch,” Knudsen said. “Our pizza oven was custom made in Italy for us.”

Added to the menu this year are Philly cheese steaks, and the team’s merchandise store is fully stocked for 35 home games this season.

“We’re introducing a new hotdog jersey for the hotdog enthusiasts,” said Bente Duffy, the Merchandise Manager. “We’ve also introduced a new character and entity called the creemie.”

The Futures League All-Star Weekend will be held at Centennial Field this year. A Home Run Derby is scheduled for July 24, followed by the game on July 25.

“I think it’s great for the entire region and New England,” Knudsen said, “People will be flying in from all around the country. There will be a bunch of major league scouts here. I think it’s a unique opportunity.”

Tickets for the 2023 season are available on the team’s website.