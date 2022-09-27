The number, which launched Saturday, will immediately connect callers with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and licensed, trained counselors. (WIVB)

Burlington, VT — To reduce rising suicide numbers, the Vermont Department of Mental Health has launched a website for people suffering from a crisis.

Funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Facing Suicide VT” is a resource for both those who are struggling and those who want to help. The site features contact information for suicide-prevention hotlines and other organizations, as well as real stories from people who have experience with suicide and mental health issues.

Nick Nichols, coordinator of the Health Department’s Suicide Prevention Program, said the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated risk factors such as isolation, financial and job insecurities and difficulties accessing services.

“Our work is focused on making sure suicide prevention happens at multiple levels – individual, interpersonal, community, and societal,” he said. “We all play an important role in reducing the risk of suicide for fellow Vermonters.”

Alison Krompf, Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Mental Health, said Facing Suicide VT can help reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and save lives.

“Having these resources in one, easily accessible place can encourage conversations about suicide,” Krompf said Alison Krompf.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or text VT to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line. Trained counselors are available 24/7.

If you are concerned about your or a loved one’s safety or need emergency medical services, call 9-1-1.