Vermont lawmakers pass family leave bill, but lack numbers to prevent veto

Vermont lawmakers have given final approval to a family leave bill that would guarantee up to 12 weeks of paid family leave, but its future is uncertain.

Unlike in the Senate, Thursday’s House vote on the measure did not have a vet-proof majority. Gov. Phil Scott, who is supporting a voluntary family leave program, says he could not support the payroll tax that would be needed to fund the version passed by lawmakers.

Proponents say the bill is needed to help recruit and retain people to the Vermont workforce.