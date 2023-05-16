For the last five months, Vermont’s legislators have been wheeling and dealing to try and meet Vermonters’ needs in the near and distance future.

The story of Vermont’s 2023 legislative session centered around lawmakers and Governor Phil Scott’s administration having shared priorities, both wanting to address child care in a big way to help stimulate the economy. They also wanted to see zoning reform spark housing growth. However, they just didn’t see eye-to-eye on the solutions to get to those goals.

The legislature passed that historic investment in child care, and influential gun and zoning reform. These accomplishments coupled with a study that could lead to strides in climate change mitigation highlight an action-packed $8.5 billion budget.

“The child care bill itself is a historic achievement, and a significant investment into that sector, enough to transform it,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth, D-Burlington.

The emphasis on fully funded overhauls to these new programs, and an over 13% increase in overall spending has the chair of the House’s Ways and Means Committee, Emilie Kornheiser, saying it’s time to meet Vermonters’ needs, and that means them paying their share.

“When we know folks will be better off as a result of this legislation, it is fair to ask folks who have more to pay a little bit more,” she said.

Despite the state’s Democrats having a veto-proof majority, the party members in the two chambers proved to be distant on influential issues including how to pay for the child care plan, and if extending the state’s general assistance hotel voucher program was the right way to go. Legislators debated tirelessly last Friday night, ultimately deciding against extending it.

“I’m really disappointed that a softer plan wasn’t available,” Kornheiser said.

Advocates like former Democratic nominee for governor Brenda Siegel are terrified for those being pushed out of the hotels.

“If people were able to remain sheltered, we could come together, state agencies, people on the ground, shelters and impacted individuals to actually create a responsible transition,” Siegel said.

Even without the program’s allocation, Scott is frightened for Vermonters’ wallets and is ready to utilize his veto pen on a record number of bills, including on a permanent universal school meals plan and DMV fee hikes.

“Vermonters are nervous and are already overburdened enough,” Scott said. “To be clear we are taking money out of one pocket and putting it in the other, that’s not making anything more affordable.”

With the ink yet to hit paper, legislators look to the June veto session to ensure their priorities come to fruition.

“He’s using the veto in a different way, and i think we’ll see more overrides as a result because people don’t want to be thwarted on climate change, they don’t want to be thwarted on gun safety,” Baruth said.

The veto session will start June 20th and run through the 22nd.