Vermont’s legislative session is starting with much of the day being held remotely because of the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Members of the House are meeting in-person briefly at the Statehouse on Tuesday morning to approve a plan to work remotely. Everyone must wear a mask. The Senate has already passed its plan.

The first two weeks of the session will be held remotely. A legislative panel recommended that legislators then reassess to determine whether it will be safe to resume in-person meetings.