MONTPELIER – On Thursday, the Vermont Senate passed a bill that will send over $640,000 in aid to Ukraine.

The Vermont House of Representatives passed the legislation on Tuesday, so it now heads to the desk of Governor Phil Scott. His office announced plans to sign the bill next week during a ‘Freedom and Unity Vigil’ on the State House steps.

Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint said there’s still some details to work out when it comes to where exactly the aid money will go, but making the dollars stretch for the people of Ukraine is a top priority.

“Direct aid, we don’t want it to go to an organization that has a lot of overhead cost,” Balint said. “We want to spend our money wisely and make sure it gets to the people who most need it, so those decisions will be made over the next couple of weeks. We don’t take this decision lightly to spend our dollars in this way, but we’ve heard from Vermonters that they’re absolutely sickened and angry about what they see.”

The unity rally will take place at 6:30 p.m Tuesday. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.