Vermont man charged in 8 arsons arrested by federal agents

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — A Stowe man charged in eight arsons in the resort community has been arrested by federal agents.

The U.S. attorneys office says 62-year-old Jeffrey Nolan made his initial appearance in federal court on Monday on a complaint of malicious damage or destruction, by means of fire, of property used in or affecting interstate commerce. He was held pending further proceedings.

The federal government plans to seek formal federal charges before a grand jury. Nolan pleaded guilty earlier this month to eight state counts of arson.

Nolan’s federal public defender said he had no comment on the case.