Lebanon, NH — On Wednesday, a shuttle bus parked outside of the Emergency Department of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was stolen. Lebanon Police and surrounding agencies were informed of the theft, and the bus was located traveling on Interstate-91 in Vermont. Vermont authorities tried to stop the vehicle, however, were unable to. Shortly after, the bus was located but had been abandoned.

Police found the suspect, 34-year-old Mitchell Horton of Cavendish, VT, and took him into custody. Lebanon Police obtained an arrest warrant for Horton on a charge of Theft by Unauthorized Taking. Horton was released on personal recognizance bail and will appear in Grafton County Superior Court on June 23.