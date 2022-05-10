On Tuesday, 28-year-old Nathan Carman of Vernon, VT, was arrested on an eight-count indictment that charges him with murdering his mother, Linda Carman, while on a fishing trip in Rhode Island in 2016.

According to the unsealed indictment, in 2013, Carman had shot and killed his grandfather John Chakalos at his grandfather’s residence in Windsor, CT. In 2016, Carman killed his mother on a fishing trip and then sunk his boat off the coast of Rhode Island. Both murders are allegedly part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate of John Chakalos and related family trusts. The indictment also mentions that Carman had tried to defraud the company that insured his fishing boat.

Carman will be arraigned in Rutland on Wednesday and could face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted for murder on the high seas and a potential penalty of up to 30 years of imprisonment for each fraud charge.