Vermont maple season cut short, sap yields low sugar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Seventy-degree weather and low sugar content in tree sap have caused one of the shortest maple seasons in over a decade for producers in Vermont, the country’s top maple syrup producing state.

Allison Hope, executive director of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association says that most sugar makers produced anywhere from 40% to 70% of an average crop of maple syrup this season.

The Burlington Free Press reports that the ideal weather is warm sunny days combined with cold evenings. Hope says that the early 70-degree weather put an end to the flowing sap.