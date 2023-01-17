SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT – The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct nighttime flying to accomplish federal training requirements of missions assigned to the F-35.

The flights are scheduled to begin Tuesday and end Friday between 1:00 p.m. and 8 p.m. and will include two takeoff and landing periods. The training is scheduled to repeat from Tuesday, January 24 through Friday, January 27.

“Night flying is a critical component of our mission, and this training ensures that our aircrews are fully prepared to operate in all conditions,” said Col. Michael Blair, 158th Fighter Wing Operations Group Commander. “We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our community.”

More information about the F-35 flying schedule is available on the Vermont National Guard website.