A 36-year-old Vermont man is being held in preventative custody after his arrest in connection to a threat made to Canaan Public Schools early Tuesday.

New Hampshire State Police arrested Shane Gobeil of Canaan shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of harassment. Gobeil, the parent of a child in Canaan schools, made the threat while physically in New Hampshire, police said.

Canaan is one of three districts in the Essex North Supervisory Union.

In a press release, the Vermont State Police said it “takes all reports of school threats seriously.” New Hampshire State Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Jacob Derosa at 603-223-6176.