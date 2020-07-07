Vermont officials announce mandatory guidance for colleges to reopen

(AP) Vermont has developed mandatory guidance and health protocols for colleges and universities to follow as they reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidance includes quarantine rules for students traveling from certain areas of the country, testing of all students and staff at the start of the school year, and the requirement that students, faculty and staff wear face coverings in the presence of others in public. The density of classrooms and dining halls must also be reduced.

Former Norwich University President Richard Schneider chairs the task force that developed the guidance and says students will likely go home at Thanksgiving and return later in the spring.