STRATTON, Vt. (WTEN) — Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating a bear attack in Stratton sent a to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center gor treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The name of the person injured has not been released. State game wardens and biologists said they will release more information when it becomes available.

Reports of bear encounters are on the rise. As of July, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said they have received more than 700 reports of bear conflicts, including home break-ins, in 2022.

This is the second bear attack reported in Vermont this year. In August, a woman was bitten and scratched by a black bear while walking her two dogs on trails near her Strafford property. Fish and Wildlife officials were unable to find the bear involved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.