Vermont officials say day care centers should require masks indoors

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

Masks should be required indoors at Vermont day cares, except for when a child is under 2 years old or has a medical or behavioral exemption, according to new guidance from the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

Masks are not required outdoors, and may be temporarily removed indoors “when needed for instructional or operation purposes,” according to the guidelines released this month, the Burlington Free Press reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that physical distance should be maintained as much as possible while children are eating and drinking, particularly indoors. Children and staff with any COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home.

As of Aug. 19, nearly 4.6 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, over 18,000 children have been hospitalized and 402 children died, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported.