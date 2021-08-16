Vermont State Police search for suspect in Williamstown sexual assault

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. – Police are asking for help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a victim in Williamstown early Monday.

Vermont State Police responded to a report of a sexual assault a little after 1:30 am Monday outside of a bar in Williamstown. The victim, who police said did not know the alleged assailant, sustained serious injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

Photos were taken from a store surveillance camera.





The man is about 5’7″ and 165 pounds with short hair. He is believed to be in his mid-20’s and was last known to be driving a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information relating to the case should call 802-229-9191 or you can submit a tip online.