Vermont State Police are continuing to search for suspects in two fatal shootings in the Northeast Kingdom. But they say the incidents, which occurred two days apart, are likely not connected.

At a press conference in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Maj. Dan Trudeau said they are looking to the public for help.

“We’ve done some interviews, we’ve done some neighborhood canvassing, some video canvassing,” he said. “But that said, as everybody probably here knows, it’s a pretty rural area, so we’re trying to expand our video canvas a little bit.”

In the most recent shooting, which occurred early Monday, troopers responded to a call around 6 a.m. from a woman who said a man had been shot at a property on VT 16 in Wheelock.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Police closed a stretch of VT 16 for more than four hours while they searched for clues. Troopers are asking the public to share any video from security or game cameras, including security systems and game cameras, that shows Route 16 and neighboring roads.

Trudeau said that while detectives are particularly interested in video from early Monday morning, they’d also like to look at video from the days leading up to the shooting.

Just two days earlier, in Newport Town, police responded to a call and at a house on Farrar Road found the body of Wilmer Rodriguez, 27, of Hartford, Connecticut, who had been shot multiple times.

No suspect has been apprehended in the case, though detectives believe the killing of Rodriguez was “a targeted, isolated event” and there is no threat to the public.

Trudeau said that because both killings happened in extremely rural areas, there are fewer witnesses to interview.

Trudeau also provided an update on the fatal shooting nearly two weeks ago of Dr. Honoree Fleming on a hiking trail near Vermont State University Castleton. He said that the search for a person of interest in the case continues and that troopers are still receiving tips from the public.