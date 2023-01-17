The Vermont Progressive Caucus presented their legislative goals on Tuesday to discuss some goals for the upcoming year.

Progressive lawmakers touched on a wide array of issue, ranging from education, child care and public safety.

This year, democrats and progressives collectively hold a supermajority majority and have the ability to override veto’s from Governor Phil Scott.

“When things like Just Cause eviction come up which failed by one vote last biennium due to the governor’s veto, these [kind of] policies [can] actually get passed,” says Rep. Emma Mulvaney Stanak (P) of Chittenden County.

Another issue vetoed in the past included the creation of Opioid Overdose Prevention Sites.

“Due to the governor’s lack of coming to the table and willingness to have a discussion, we’re going move forward and remove civil and criminal liabilities if there was an organization that come open a prevention site,” says Rep. Taylor Small (P) of Chittenden County.

The Democrats and Progressives supermajority is concerning for some Republican officials.

“When somebody has all the cards and they could do whatever they want and they’re tempted to steamroll right through, it means other perspective aren’t getting included,” says Vermont GOP Chairman Paul Dame.

One issue in focus this week is childcare.

A study from Rand Corporation estimates that quality early child education in Vermont would cost 645 million dollars.

“My suggestion [is] if we need additional revenue for more programs, we [should] address the lack of a progressive tax rate by adjusting those taxes that do make our tax system regressive in Vermont,” says Rep. Kate Logan (P) of Chittenden County.

But the high costs are causes of concern amongst Republican lawmakers.

“Everyone wants to see high quality childcare for all Vermont children,” says Rep. Scott Beck (R) of St. Johnsbury. “We got to find the best way to deliver that for best cost for taxpayers. Throwing 645 million dollars at the problem feels kind of big.”

Another contested topic includes how to deal with the rise in crime in higher populated areas like the Queen City.

“We need to concentrate on getting dangerous people off the streets and rehabilitating them in a place that doesn’t jeopardize the safety of all Vermonters,” Beck says.

“Our real solution is looking at the issue of community safety,” Stanak says. “It’s not about guns. It’s not about the numbers of police. We need to get back to the fundamentals and [figure out] why our community is suffering.”