Vermont ready for COVID-19 vaccine, but results take months

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

Even though Vermont could begin receiving the first doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as next week it will be at least two months before it starts to reduce the prevalence of the disease, officials said Friday.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Friday that even for people in long-term care facilities who will get the vaccine first, the vaccine must be given in separate doses three weeks apart and then the people who receive them must generate an immune response that will protect them from the virus.

“I am not taking away hope here. I am just providing a reality context that the stark statistics on the TV of hospitalizations, deaths and cases aren’t going to change with the snap of a finger because there is a vaccine on the market,” Levine said. “But they are going to change, and the changes will occur after February, more dramatically we hope.”

Gov. Phil Scott said that the number of doses the state gets will determine how quickly it drives down the number of cases in Vermont.

The federal government has promised to distribute the vaccine to the states based on population. Vermont officials have said the state expects to receive about 6,000 doses in the first round, but more doses will be arriving after that on a regular basis.

“We feel we are prepared and ready to go just as soon as we receive those supplies from the federal government,” Scott said.

NUMBERS

On Friday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 113 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 5,540.

There are currently 26 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including two in intensive care.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 1.51% on Nov. 26 to 2.09% on Dec. 10.

The state also reported four new deaths Friday from COVID-19, bringing the total to 93.