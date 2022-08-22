The Vermont Department of Health has received 250 single-dose vials of a vaccine that fights monkeypox, now being referred to as Mpox or HMPX.

Monica Ogelby, the Immunization Program Manager for the DOH says that a single vial can be split into five individual doses, which is just as effective. The vaccine is administered under the top layers of the skin in a process called intradermal injection.

“We’ve recently learned that each one of those single-dose vials is now authorized to be given differently so that we can get up to five doses per vial,” said Ogelby. “There are certain ways you can give smaller doses of medicine so that you need less of it to be just as effective.”

Richard Elliott, the Health and Wellness Coordinator at the Pride Center, says the Biden Administration is working to distribute 50,000 vaccines from the national stockpile. Elliott says people at risk include gay men and queer individuals

Ogelby said the state is working with Planned Parenthood, the UVM Medical Center, and the Community Health Centers of Burlington to reach those at highest risk.

“We’ve worked really closely with those partners knowing that they care for the vast majority of the highly at-risk population, and made sure that they have access to vaccines in their office on hand for administration,” said Ogelby.

Elliott says testing for Mpox is available at local clinics or through primary care physicians.

Meanwhile, Ogelby says questions about Mpox and the vaccine can be directed to the health department. She said they want to hear from people who have encountered barriers to receiving the vaccine arise.