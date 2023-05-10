Vermont is set to receive more than $3 million from the National Housing Trust Fund to help build and maintain affordable housing across the state.

This is the second largest amount the fund has given to the Green Mountain State. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders started the National Housing Trust Fund back in 2001. That program went nationwide in 2008. The fund is based on the Vermont Housing and Conservation Trust Fund.

“Simply put, a decent, safe, and affordable place to live is a fundamental human right, not a privilege” Sanders said. “And yet, here in Vermont and across the country, we are in the midst of a housing crisis that is completely unacceptable.