Vermont reports nearly 500 COVID-19 cases Thursday, a new record

The Vermont Department of Health reported 487 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the largest single-day total since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The cases were spread around the state, with Chittenden, Orleans and Caledonia counties each having at least 50 new cases and Bennington, Franklin and Rutland counties each reporting more than 40 new cases.

Thursday’s case count was 145 cases more than the previous single-day record of 342 on October 16. According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, there were six more deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 380. Fifty-five people are currently hospitalized, including 19 in the ICU.

The large number of reported cases comes one day after the state began accepting appointments to vaccinate more than 44,000 children ages 5-11.

The health department says more than 90% of Vermonters ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and more than 80% have been fully vaccinated.

