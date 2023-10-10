Montpelier, VT – In the wake of the unprecedented removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican leaders in Vermont are voicing their concerns about the potential implications for their party and state. The day after McCarthy’s ouster, Chairman of the Vermont Republican Party, Paul Dame, expressed his disappointment and shared his thoughts on the matter.

Dame, like Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint, believes that the removal of Speaker McCarthy has the potential to divert lawmakers from addressing critical national issues. However, he differed from Balint in his stance on her vote to remove McCarthy, as he cited McCarthy’s willingness to collaborate with Democrats in order to keep the government functioning.

“I am disappointed by Speaker McCarthy’s removal,” Dame remarked, emphasizing the Speaker’s commitment to bipartisan collaboration. In his opinion, this move distracts lawmakers from their core responsibilities and hinders the process of addressing pressing national issues.

In a statement, Dame expressed his concern that prominent Republican figures like Matt Gaetz and the Freedom Caucus may not accurately represent the majority of Republicans in the Green Mountain State. He anticipated that this removal could have far-reaching consequences, especially for Vermont Republicans.

Dame went on to explain the potential impact of McCarthy’s removal on the Vermont Republican Party, stating, “It makes it harder for Republicans running here in Vermont with Vermont values to address concerns in our community to demonstrate cohesion with Governor Phil Scott.”

Furthermore, Dame noted that he had spoken to several Vermont Republican politicians, the majority of whom were critical of the actions of Matt Gaetz and other Republicans who voted to remove Speaker McCarthy. Instead of supporting such moves, Dame believes that Republicans should work together within the caucus, behind closed doors, to ensure a more cohesive approach.

In the aftermath of Speaker McCarthy’s removal, the Vermont Republican Party finds itself at a crossroads, as leaders grapple with the potential implications of this historic decision. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the role of Vermont Republicans in national and state politics remains uncertain.