Vermont schools with a student vaccination rate of 80% or higher can lift their masking requirements on Monday.

Gov. Phil Scott made the announcement earlier this month that the state recommendations for universal masking in highly vaccinated schools would expire at the end of the month. Vermont Education Secretary Dan French says this is an important step to getting schools back to normal.

At least one school is not requiring masks for students or staff on Monday. Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington says it’s at a 90% vaccination rate.

To help with the return from winter break, the state has provided each student with two antigen tests and encourages testing before returning to school.