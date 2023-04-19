Civics education in Vermont is gaining more attention as Secretary of State, Sarah Copeland Hanzas, has hired an education and civic engagement coordinator.

Robyn Palmer is taking on the job, who most recently worked the Americorps vista program.

Hanzas said the position’s priority is to help Vermonters understand how to engage in the democratic process, and notes many people don’t vote because some may not understand what exactly they’re voting for.

“Our new education and civic engagement coordinator is going to start by bringing together a group of teachers, looking for ways that we can create Vermont specific, easy to use, civics curriculum for all grades,” said Hanzas.

Palmer started in the office last week and has already met with teachers regarding a civics curriculum.