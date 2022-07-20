Addison, VT — A tornado touched down in Addison on Monday, damaging trees and some structures and causing power outages.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service said the tornado touched ground between 6:50 and 6:52 pm. The NWS categorized it as an EF-1 tornado with 90 miles per hour winds.

Vermont averages about one tornado per year, which usually takes place in the southern half of the state. The atmospheric conditions in Addison created the perfect recipe for a tornado to form.

“Later on in the evening we started getting reports showing pictures of tree limbs down, structural damage, and so we decided to send out a survey team this morning to check out what exactly happened down there in Addison,” said Matthew Clay, Meteorologist for NWS Burlington.

Video footage taken by Levi Barrett

The twister began a half mile southwest of the intersection of VT Routes 22A and 17-East, then traveled northeast about a mile.

“A road sign, like one of those green signs that you see on the edge of roads, was completely twisted and mangled up, and that was a pretty telling sign when we saw that kind of damage develop,” said Clay.

In his weekly press conference, Governor Phil Scott said the damage would likely not lead to a request for federal disaster relief funds.

“In that regard, it would have to be quite extensive, and I didn’t see the extensive damage, nor did I hear about it,” said Scott.

Vermont’s last tornado touched down in Middlebury last year. It was slightly stronger and caused two injuries.