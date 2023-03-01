Washington, D.C. – Vermont Senator Peter Welch joined lawmakers in introducing new legislation to combat the misuse of labeling non-dairy products.

This legislation would require non-dairy products to be unable to use terms associated with dairy products such as ‘milk’, ‘cheese’, or ‘yogurt’.

Contrary to the draft federal rules released last week, non-dairy alternatives would no longer be able to use dairy product terms with the DAIRY PRIDE Act.

“Our dairy farms are the heart of Vermont’s economy, our history, and our communities. The work they do should be protected and supported. That’s why I’m proud to join Senator Baldwin in introducing the bipartisan DAIRY PRIDE Act,” said Senator Welch in a statement. “This bill will give our farmers much needed support and correct FDA’s misguided efforts to allow non-dairy products to use dairy names—giving dairy farmers the protections they need to thrive.”

Lawmakers and dairy producers in support of the act believe using dairy terms on non-dairy products cloud the real meaning of ‘milk’.