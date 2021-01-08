Vermont Senate joins call for Trump resignation or removal

Vermont senators sit spaced apart to meet the social distance requirements set by the governor, Tuesday March 24, 2020, at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. The Senate met with 17 members, one over the required quorum, to pass legislation needed to confront the coronavirus pandemic. (Paul Heintz/Seven Days via AP, Pool)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Senate has joined the state House in passing a resolution condemning the breach of the U.S. Capitol and demanding that President Donald Trump resign or be removed from office.

The vote by the Senate on Friday followed a Thursday vote in the House.

A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn election results that were in favor of Democrat Joe Biden. The Vermont lawmakers joined Republican Gov. Phil Scott, a frequent critic of Trump, who said Wednesday afternoon that the president should resign or be removed from office.