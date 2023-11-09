This week’s snowfall has brought for hopes for an early and robust season ski season in Vermont.

Killington Ski Resort received two inches on top of the four inches that fell after opening for the season November 3. “Every inch of snow helps us at Killington Resort,” said Kristel Killary, communications manager at Killington, adding that this year the resort opened for skiers earlier than it has in four year.

“We don’t set that date,” she said. “Once it gets cold enough, it’s all weather-dependent, we begin making that snow.”

Molly Mahar, president of Ski Vermont, said the early snowfall is an improvement over this time last year. “The weather has certainly been more cooperative this year than last year,” she said.

DesLauriers, who recalled sitting on her deck in shorts last November, a contrast to the current season’s snow-covered landscape.

In anticipation of the upcoming Stifel World Cup hosted by Killington, officials are gearing up for a weekend of skiing and festivities. Killary highlighted the significance of the event, which draws upwards of 35,000 people and up to $6 million to the region.

But, she added, “It is obviously all about the ski racing and also about the party,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bolton Valley is gearing up to open the day after Thanksgiving, having received close to two inches of snow. “It always makes me feel amazing,” said Bolton Valley Resort President Lindsay DesLauriers.

Ski Vermont anticipates ten resorts in the Green Mountain State to open for Thanksgiving weekend, setting the stage for a promising start to the winter sports season.

“Really important to make sure your gear is ready to go,” Mahar said. “Review that safety information and make sure you’re planning ahead to buy ahead and make your reservation.”