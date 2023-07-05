Amazon Prime Day kicks off next week on July 11 and 12, featuring savings on a range of products.

Altiplano: Altiplano is based in southern Vermont and Guatemala and sells handcrafted women’s jewelry and accessories. Altiplano is committed to creating ‘innovative products that support indigenous communities.’ The company has a store location in downtown Brattleboro on 42 Elliot Street and offers clothing, toys, stationary gifts, and more.

Artful Beginnings: Artful Beginnings is a small online boutique that offers handmade wedding and event favors and invitations, which are all handmade in a Vermont studio. Products include unique guest list and message scrolls, hankies, and invitations.

Florama Natural Jewelry: Florama Natural Jewelry offers sustainable and handmade Jewelry. The company uses Tagua seeds and other natural raw materials from the South American rainforest to make their creations.

Folded Books: Much like the name, Folded Books makes book origami by folding the pages to form words, symbols, numbers or letters. The books can be custom made and pages are never cut, leaving the book as a ‘pure and unique art form’. These are a great anniversary or wedding gift for book lovers.

Glad Dog Cards: Dale Coykendall, founder of Glad Dog Cards, sketches designs for cards, prints, calendars, bumper stickers, and more. These are a great gift for Vermont lovers everywhere.

Pudding Pie Designs: Pudding Pie Designs offers unique, handcrafted wood items. Products offered include block signs, miniature dollhouse baking signs and decor, and other shelf sitters.

Vermont Cut Coin: This veteran owned business sells coin products. Everything is crafted, inspected, and packaged in Vermont. Products offered include cut coin jewelry, coin rings, and coin bells along with bullet crafted items.