Montpelier, VT- The Board of Trustees of the Vermont State College System has announced the hiring of a new chancellor, despite calls by two staff unions to eliminate the position.

Dr. Elizabeth Mauch currently serves as president of Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, where she also served as Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the College.

Mauch will take over for current Chancellor Sophie Zdatny on January 1.

“Dr. Mauch is joining us at a critical time in this work as we build on the sound plans laid to date to achieve financial sustainability across the system,” Lynn Dickinson, chair of the VSC Board of Trustees, said in a press release. “She has impressive experience in bringing strategic and visionary approaches to leadership that will be essential in steering the Vermont State Colleges forward into the next chapter of transformation.”

Mauch’s appointment comes as Vermont State University carries out plans to cut 33 administrative and staff positions. School officials say the cuts will save $3.1 million. VTSU has also eliminated some academic programs and consolidated others to trim costs.

Two unions representing VTSU employees — the American Federation of Teachers Vermont and the Vermont State Employees’ Association — have called on the Board of Trustees to eliminate the chancellor position and spend that money elsewhere.

In a statement made on Wednesday, VSEA Executive Director Steve Howard renewed calls to get rid of the position of chancellor, saying the funds used on the chancellor’s salary could be put to better use elsewhere.

Howard’s statement read:

“VSEA reiterates its position that VTSU must cut bloated management salaries and invest more funding closer to the students by retaining faculty and increasing the pay of frontline staff. In these tough budgetary times, there is no need for both a president and a chancellor now that the VTSU system has consolidated. Cutting the chancellor position would save significant funds that would allow for the restoration of some frontline positions.” Steve Howard, VSEA Executive Director

But trustees say the system needs a “strategic leader” to usher in the changes they’re looking for, and that Mauch’s experience in rural public education will help guide the institution through the transition.

“This is a critical time to shape the future of public higher and continuing education in Vermont, as higher education rapidly evolves and changes across the country,” Mauch said in a press release. “I look forward to collaborating with state and community leaders, our institutions and their teams, and our faculty, staff, and students to build a thriving Vermont State Colleges system that continues to transform lives and communities across the state.”