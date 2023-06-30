Lyndonville, VT – Vermont’s state colleges will merge into Vermont State University on Saturday.

Former Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says the excitement among students and faculty about the official merger tomorrow is undeniable but has been overshadowed by recent pushbacks to controversial plans to downgrade athletic programs and remove books from libraries.

Smith nixed those plans his second day on the job, and says the school is committed to having the best academic and athletic programs they can.

The university still holds the weight of a double-digit percentage drop in enrollment and say they plan to cut part-time staff and consolidate courses this year.

Going forward, Smith said the biggest hurdles for the university are the state’s aging demographic, a declining enrollment, and financial stability despite the increase in state dollars that have come the school’s way since 2020.

“All of those are recoverable from my point of view. You have to be competitive in this environment, we will. Covid has had an impact, but it’s not going to have an impact forever. We’ll get through those system changes,” said Smith.

Smith said that he will not be staying at the helm past the six months he was originally slotted for.

The board is set to start looking for a permanent replacement this summer.