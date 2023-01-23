The Vermont Department of Public Safety plans to release a statewide crime map to the general public.

The Heat Map Dashboard would indicate which communities receive the highest volume of police calls.

The map is just one part of the state’s effort at improving public safety — a program outlined in governor Phil Scott’s Ten Point Plan.

“The overall goal of the public safety enhancement team is to reduce crime and make our community safer,” says Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety Dan Batsie.

There have been versions of this tool in the past but the state says making the map publicly accessible will help create transparency in communities. Part of the heat map will include data that shows the number of police calls made from every Vermont town and city.

“We’ll look at certain point like crime activity, overdose activity and things like that,” Batsie says.

Critics of the map, however, are concerned that the data may be misleading.

“The ACLU of Vermont is very much in favor of data transparency,” says Advocacy Director Falko Schilling. “But we have concerns that [the map] can stoke fear in Vermonters and make them not feel as safe as they are. Vermont continues to be one of the safest states in the country.”

Schilling points to problems in the type of data being tracked.

“This map is just calls to police as opposed to actual verified crime,” Schilling says. “It’s basically a map of where people live in the state of Vermont. The hotspots are where the most people live.”

State officials say they’re working to resolve these issues before making the data public.

“With any statistics, we want to create a fair and balanced picture,” Batsie says. “When they look at it, we want them to be informed of the big picture.”

Officials are considering mapping out police calls per capita instead by the overall number.

“Obviously, areas of higher populations will have higher numbers based on population,” Batsie says.

Using rates instead of raw numbers could also add more context to crime trends in small towns

“If you’re a small town and you have a burglary, that’s a 100% increase in the past week but we don’t want people looking at it without the context of it,” Batsie says.

There’s no specific release date of the map to the public.

“We’re talking months not years kind of thing so in the relative near future,” Batsie says.

The heat map will not contain the personal information of the callers and activity. State officials plan on using tools like heat maps in meetings with local town and city officials in the future.