Vermont State Police are investigating a 3-vehicle crash in Killington that left one dead

KILLINGTON, V.t. – Vermont State Police are investigating a deadly 3-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Killington this morning.

Police say a pick-up truck and a car attempted to pass a box truck when the two vehicles crashed into each other and lost control. Both passing vehicles then crashed into the box truck.

Police say the box truck lost control, and then left the road and flipped into a 15 foot ditch. The driver of the box truck was partially tossed form the vehicle and police say he was dead when they arrived to the scene. No other operator or passenger was injured.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is being asked to call this number: 802-773-9101.