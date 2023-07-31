East Montpelier, VT – A Vermont man died in a two-vehicle accident in East Montpelier on Route 214 Sunday night.

Joshua Barnett, 33, was driving a motorcycle southbound and lost control, skidding into the northbound lane and colliding with another vehicle.

Police say Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew Gosselin, 55, was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash and police say Gosselin was driving the vehicle with a criminally suspended license and was under the influence of alcohol. Gosselin was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks.

Police say Route 214 was closed for approximately 5 hours Sunday night following the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as new information is released.