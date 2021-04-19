Vermont State Police investigate deaths of two bodies found in Charlotte

The Vermont State Police is currently investigating the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were found in Lewis Creek in Charlotte on Monday afternoon.

The bodies were discovered near Spear Street and Lewis Creek Road around 12:30 p.m. in the creek.

The police say the investigation is in it’s early stages.

Members of the Vermont State Police Field Force Division and Bureau of Criminal Investigations are on scene, along with other first responders.

The police have said that there are no indications of a threat to the general public.

Check back for updates as we receive more information.