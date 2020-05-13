Vermont State Police investigates bias-related incident in Hartford

The Vermont state police are investigating an incident they say occurred Friday, May 8th in Hartford. The Governor and state troopers say a man was driving with his 11-year-old son when two people flagged him down. The man told authorities he stopped, and was harassed and threatened for having New York license plates. The man says he was told his family was not welcome in Vermont.

Governor Phil Scott says, “I want to be very clear, I have no tolerance for this kind of thing. It is unacceptable. It does not represent my views or who I believe we are as a state.”

State police say the man is black, and that there were significant racial undertones to the interaction. The Governor says the family has been in the state for months and police confirmed that the family has been living in Vermont since March.

Captain Garry Scott from the Vermont State Police says, “It was very clear to him that the way they were speaking to him that they meant racially him being a black male from New York City. They described him as being a drug dealer.”

The Governor also says the virus cannot be used as an excuse for hate. So if you see an out of state license plate, he says don’t just assume they haven’t been following the travel restrictions.

“I have been clear those who have homes or family here or who must travel are welcome”, says Governor Scott.

Vermont state police say Vermont is and must continue to be a state where visitors feel welcome, regardless of who they are, what they look like or where they come from, even in a pandemic.

“I have definitely heard of anti-Asian sentiments around the state that have occurred in the Rutland area so there are other incidents that are definitely occurring out there”, says Garry Scott.

At this time investigators do not have descriptions of the vehicles involved and police ask anyone who has more information to contact the Royalton Barracks. The state police, with the assistance of the Hartford Police Department and Chief Phillip Kasten, continues to investigate this incident.