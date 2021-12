Georgia, VT — Vermont State Police were notified of a retail theft from the Dollar General store in Georgia at 3:04 pm. The unidentified woman filled her shopping cart with items and left without paying.

Surveillance video provided a still frame of the suspect and anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information about the theft is asked to contact Trooper Conte with the Vermont State Police at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.